Police have requested road closures for safety reasons. Photo / NZME

State Highway 33 is closed from Paengaroa to Okere Falls because of fallen trees on the highway.

Drivers should avoid the area or use SH36, a Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency statement said.

Further updates, including the road closure points, are still to come.

Meanwhile, SH2 is closed at the Kaikokopu Bridge at Pukehina because of a 100-metre stretch of flooding.

While the flooding is not deep, police have requested the closure because of safety, a Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency media statement said.

There is no timeframe yet for when it will re-open as the river is extremely high and posing a risk.

Detours for both directions are via Wilson Rd, Old Coach Rd and Pukehina Station Rd.

Waka Kotahi advised driving conditions might be hazardous and to only drive if essential. Check the Waka Kotahi journey planner website for information on which routes are affected by recent bad weather.

Waka Kotahi thanked everyone for their patience and understanding while it worked to re-open roads in the region.