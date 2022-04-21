MetService National weather: April 21st - 23rd.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty today.

The watch is in place between 6am and 6pm.

MetService said a period of heavy rain was possible with a risk of localised downpours and thunderstorms.

"There is a lot of uncertainty with regards to the amount of rain that may fall and the exact area affected, but rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria in localised places," MetService said.

A similar watch is in place for the Coromandel until around midday.

The weather is set to improve on Saturday with a few showers developing on Sunday and through to Anzac Day Monday.

A motorist said there was some surface flooding near Bayfair on the B2B and along Papamoa Beach Rd.

The golf course and driving range opposite Bayfair "has rivers and lakes running through it", he said.