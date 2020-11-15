Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Wastewater reveals 24,000 hits of meth consumed by Bay of Plenty users

6 minutes to read

Nearly 1kg of meth is used every week in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

Cira Olivier
By:

Multimedia journalist

Meth is "peddling misery" in the Bay of Plenty as wastewater testing reveals nearly 1kg - or up to 24,000 hits - of the Class A drug is used in the region each week.

