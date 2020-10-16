Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga port P bust: Mexican cartels could be behind seizure

7 minutes to read

Millions of dollars' worth of meth that was found hidden on a container ship at the Port of Tauranga. Photo / File

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

Customs believe Mexican drug cartels are linked to a multimillion-dollar methamphetamine seizure at the Port of Tauranga, highlighting an "explosion" of organised crime groups targeting New Zealand.

Customs investigations manager Bruce Berry said the seizure

