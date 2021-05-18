Waikato cyber attack: Public asked to keep Bay EDs for emergencies only

Tauranga Hospital. Photo / File

The public is asked to keep the Tauranga and Whakatāne Hospital Emergency Departments for emergencies only as the impact of yesterday's Waikato DHB cyber attack is monitored.

Almost 30 operations due to take place at Waikato Hospital today and all outpatient clinics at outlying Waikato hospitals have been scrapped after a cyber attack crippled the DHB's entire IT system.

The Waikato DHB is scrambling to restore its IT system after a cyber incident shut it down yesterday suspending its emails, phone lines and limiting access to patient files.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board acting chief operating officer Bronwyn Anstis said measures were being put in place to address the impact of the incident from a Bay of Plenty perspective.



"There is a need for us to take some patients to be cared for at Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals that would otherwise be cared for at Waikato Hospital.

General view of the exterior of Waikato Hospital located in Hamilton City. Photo / File

"Patient care is our top priority and we are doing all we can to assist our colleagues at Waikato DHB at this time," she said.

"To help us with this we would like to ask people to please only present at our Emergency Departments if it is an emergency. We would also like to ask that the community be patient with us during this time if any delays are experienced as a result of this ongoing work."

Things which people can do to help at this time

• Consider going to your GP or local Urgent Care Centres first before coming to the Emergency Department.

• Unless it is a real emergency, please check first with your GP or phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 before coming to the Emergency Department at the hospital. They will give you advice and an assessment, which means you may avoid a long wait at the hospital.

• Examples of non-urgent conditions include minor injuries without a significant wound, throat infections, abdominal pain, headaches, vomiting or diarrhoea

• Make a plan to pick up your loved ones at the agreed time when they are discharged to free up hospital capacity.

• Hospital appointments are still going ahead under alert level 1 so if you have an appointment booked, please still come.

Alternative urgent care centres in Tauranga

- Accident & HealthCare, 19 Second Ave, Tauranga 3110

Walk-in service (no appointment) in Tauranga:

- Tara Rd Medical Centre, Papamoa, Papamoa Beach, Te Puke 3187

- The Doctors Bayfair, 42 Girven Rd, Mount Maunganui 3116