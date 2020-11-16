Waihi Police Report: Search warrant executed

FILE

Monday, November 9

A minor injury traffic crash at Pukekauri Rd involving a quad bike vs a motorcycle. Neither person required hospitalisation. Police are investigating the cause.

A Waihi man was arrested at Old Tauranga Rd during a traffic stop for a warrant to arrest. He had earlier failed to appear at court in relation to multiple serious violence and dishonesty charges. The court has remanded him in custody.

Police executed a search warrant at a Consols St address in relation to last week's burglary at Victoria St, Waikino. The burglary victim's vehicle key was located along with a minor amount of methamphetamine and a .22 rifle. The suspect was not present at the scene.

Tuesday, November 10

Two Waihi woman were arrested in relation to a historic violence and wilful damage incident that police had been investigating since early September 2020. One is charged with wilful damage and the other is charged with assault with a weapon. They will be both be appearing in court soon.

A Waihi man was arrested at Silverton Rd after a heated family harm incident. The man allegedly smashed a vehicle windscreen and assaulted another man. He is charged with wilful damage and assault and will be appearing in court soon.

Wednesday, November 11

Police caught up with the suspect for last week's Waikino burglary and the target of the search warrant at Consols St on Monday. A Waihi man was arrested and charged with multiple offences including burglary, fraud, possession of a class A drug and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Two Rotorua men were arrested at Crown Hill Rd, Karangahake, after they allegedly cut locks to two gates and entered the gold mine area. They stole rocks, a ladder, a wheel barrow, fuel and tampered with a CCTV camera. Their actions were caught on camera. Police found them at the scene and both men have been charged with wilful damage and burglary offences.

Thursday, November 12

A Waihi man was arrested for serious assault and other charges at a Waikino address in relation to a family harm incident. He had left the property before police arrived however returned in a vehicle he had stolen. He was found to be intoxicated and failed an alcohol breath test with a result of 764. He has been charged with multiple offences and will be appearing in court soon.

A Paeroa man was arrested at Belmont Rd for breaching his court bail conditions after he made contact with a witness in relation to violence charges he is currently facing in court.

Saturday, November 14

A Waihi man was arrested at Barry Rd after he failed to stop for police at Mataura Rd. He lost control of his vehicle and came to a stop on a grass verge. He then failed an alcohol breath test returning a result of 754. Checks revealed he was also a suspended driver. He has been charged with multiple offences and will be appearing in court soon.

A Thames man crashed his vehicle into two residential fences at Tony Ave. Police located the driver and he failed an alcohol breath test with a result over 650. His licence was suspended for 28 days and he will be appearing in court soon.

Another Thames man failed an alcohol breath test with a result over 650. He was stopped at Mount Sea Rd for riding a motorcycle without a helmet. He was suspended for 28 days and will be appearing in court soon.

Crime Prevention Advice

'Plan B4 U Party' – Christmas is fast approaching and this time of year is when the after work drinks and parties happen. Make sure if you're planning on having a drink with friends that you make a plan to get home safely afterward by calling the local taxi service, using local transport shuttles which are provided by most of our local licensed premises or arrange a licensed sober driver. Do not drink and drive because police will be on the roads 24/7 targeting drunk drivers and sending them to court.

Police contacts

