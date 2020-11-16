Search for person who threatened another, stole their car and crashed it in Tauranga

The car was taken on Chadwick Rd, Greerton and crashed on Mansels Rd. Photo / File

Police are searching for a person who stole a car and crashed it into a building in Greerton last night.

Police received a report of a robbery on Chadwick Rd in Greerton around 6.10pm after a person threatened a member of the public and took their vehicle.

Police then received a second report of a suspicious vehicle about 8:05pm and found that the stolen car had crashed into a building on Mansels Rd shortly afterward.

The driver then fled the scene. Police searched the area, however, the driver has not been found.

Inquiries are ongoing.