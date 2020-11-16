Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Search for person who threatened another, stole their car and crashed it in Tauranga

Quick Read

The car was taken on Chadwick Rd, Greerton and crashed on Mansels Rd. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

Police are searching for a person who stole a car and crashed it into a building in Greerton last night.

Police received a report of a robbery on Chadwick Rd in Greerton around 6.10pm after a person threatened a member of the public and took their vehicle.

Police then received a second report of a suspicious vehicle about 8:05pm and found that the stolen car had crashed into a building on Mansels Rd shortly afterward.

The driver then fled the scene. Police searched the area, however, the driver has not been found.

Inquiries are ongoing.