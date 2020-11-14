Man arrested after early morning altercation

A man has been arrested after a shot was allegedly fired during an early morning altercation.

A police media spokeswoman said the incident happened in a car park near Miss Gees Bar & Eatery about 2am.

She said the altercation involved two men and one shot was allegedly fired, though it did not hit anyone or anything.

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Tauranga District Court on Wednesday charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a firearm, and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.