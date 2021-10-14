TV newsreader Peter Williams to front Three Waters Reform in Katikati

Veteran TV presenter Peter Williams will discuss the Three Waters Reform at a meeting in Katikati. Photo / TVNZ

Veteran TV presenter Peter Williams will discuss the Three Waters Reform at a meeting in Katikati. Photo / TVNZ

Renowned sports broadcaster and TV newsreader Peter Williams will discuss the Government's proposed Three Waters Reform at a public meeting in Katikati on Sunday.

The meeting is hosted by the Katikati-Waihi Beach Residents and Ratepayers Association, and secretary Keith Hay says Peter will have a good handle on people's concerns from his time as a talkback host on Magic Talk.

Hay says if the Three Waters Reform proposal becomes law it will have serious consequences for ratepayers, not just in Western Bay but throughout New Zealand.

"For example, almost 40 per cent of Western Bay of Plenty District Council's rates take is from the three waters. Our infrastructure is in reasonably good shape because we have been paying high rates to maintain it.

"With amalgamation, we would probably be required to subsidise other districts in the new 'entity' being proposed."

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson had hoped to attend but has another meeting in Paeroa. He agrees and says National opposes the Labour Government's plan to grab water infrastructure paid for by generations of ratepayers.

"Our main concern is that the reform would strip away local control. Under the four-entity model, between you and the people collecting your water rates would be a complicated smorgasbord of unelected governors and appointed managers.

"The only token role that Western Bay Council would have is through a 'representative group', capped at 12 people.

"This new scheme will lead to much higher water costs for ratepayers in regions like ours to fund expensive work in areas where there are problems."

