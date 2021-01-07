Truck rolled Hewletts Rd intersection: driver has moderate injuries

A truck has rolled at the intersection of Hewletts Rd and Totara St. Photo / Andrew Warner

‌

A truck driver has moderate injuries after his vehicle rolled at a busy Hewletts Rd intersection.

The truck rolled into the bus lane at the intersection of Totara St and Hewletts Rd about 11.20am, a police spokeswoman said.

SH2 MT MAUNGANUI, BAY OF PLENTY - CRASH - 11:45AM, FRI 8 JAN Due to a truck roll, the left lane is BLOCKED near Totara St. Please pass with extra care and follow directions by emergency services on-site. ^AP Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Police have indicated that traffic is able to get around but delays are to be expected.

Council contractors were working to clean a diesel spill as a result of the crash, the spokeswoman said.