Police name man who died after an incident in Nukuhou, Eastern Bay

Police are calling for any more information about the incident. Photo / File

Police have released the name of the man who died on Boxing Day following an incident on Christmas Eve in Nukuhou.

He was 41-year-old Wipatene Mason, of Waimana.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and is due to next appear in Whakatāne District Court on January 20.

Further charges as a result of the investigation are likely.

Enquiries into Mason's death are ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone who knows anything that may be useful to the investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 105, quoting file number 201224/5429.

Anonymous information can also be given through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.