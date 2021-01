Three crews are currently battling the fire. Photo / File

Firefighters are battling a workshop blaze in Parkvale, Tauranga.

Three crews - one from Tauranga and two from Greerton - were called to battle the blaze at 5.21pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the building was a workshop and was "well-involved" when crews arrived.

The building was 10 metres by 20 metres and the fire was in the rear of the building.

He said no one was reported missing or injured.

