Truck and car crash on Takitimu Drive, Tauranga

David Beck
By:

Multimedia journalist

A truck and car have crashed at the intersection of Takitimu Drive and Elizabeth St in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a crash between a truck and car about 8.45am.

Police arrived at the scene about 9am, she said.

"Police were initially called to help manage traffic but when they arrived there were no signs of a crash and traffic was flowing again. The drivers had exchanged details and left the scene."

According to Google Map's Live Traffic Reporting traffic is delayed in the area.