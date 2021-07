FILE

Armed police are at the scene of an aggravated robbery reported in Thames.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of an aggravated robbery, at a business on Pollen St, at 7.55am today.

Armed police were at the scene as a precaution, but the armed offenders squad had not been required, she said.

There were no injuries reported.

Police are continuing with inquiries in the area to find the offender and determine whether anything was taken.