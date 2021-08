Fire fighters were called just after 6am. Photo / File

Fire fighters were called just after 6am. Photo / File

A row of trees are on fire along State Highway 29A.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the blaze, stretching about 10m, just after 6am.

UPDATE 6:55AM

Emergency services have now moved on and delays on #SH29A through this area are easing. ^TP https://t.co/1Wv017kKKp — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) August 11, 2021

One fire truck and a tanker are at the scene near Maungatapu Bridge.

A spokeswoman said no homes or people were in danger and it did not appear to be suspicious at this stage.