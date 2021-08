Two appliances were called to the scene on Fraser St. Photo / File

Two appliances were called to the scene on Fraser St. Photo / File

Fire crews have been called to a garage fire in Tauranga.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they were called to a "well involved" garage fire on Fraser St about 12.30pm.

"The fire has been extinguished and crews are ascertaining whether a fire investigator needs to be called," she said.

Two appliances were called to the scene and there were no reported injuries.