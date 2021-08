Crews are fighting a fire in Welcome Bay. Photo / File

Crews are fighting a fire in Welcome Bay. Photo / File

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have put out a scrub fire on Welcome Bay Rd.

A spokeswoman said they were alerted to the fire - 50m by 50m in size - about 2.39pm.

There were three vehicles at the scene and multiple hoses were used to fight the flames.

The fire was extinguished by about 5.00pm.

Neither police nor ambulances were called to the incident.

No injuries were reported.