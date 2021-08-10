Short lockdown at Tauranga Boys College following reported firearm sighting

Police were called to Fraser St this afternoon after a sighting of a firearm. Photo / File

Police were called to Fraser St this afternoon after a sighting of a firearm. Photo / File

A Tauranga college was put into a short lockdown this afternoon after a reported firearm sighting in the area.

Police were called to the scene on Fraser St, near 15th Ave, about 12.57pm.

A police spokeswoman said the firearm appeared to be an airgun and one person had been arrested.

Tauranga Boys College went into lockdown for about 10 minutes as a result of the incident.

Tauranga Boys College principal Robert Mangan said some of the school's staff had observed police heading in the direction of Southey Field.

Police then informed the school that there was a possible firearm sighting in the area.

Police requested that the school go into lockdown for the safety of the students.

Mangan said from the lockdown bell was rung and students gathered in the gym to wait for the all-clear from police.

"[The lockdown] only lasted about 10 minutes."