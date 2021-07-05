Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tree with treehouse on fire in Te Puna

Fire and Emergency Services were alerted about 5.37pm.

Megan Wilson
A large tree with a treehouse in it has caught fire on Pheasant Rd in Te Puna.

A Fire and Emergency Services New Zealand spokeswoman said they were alerted about 5.37pm.

Two fire appliances and one water tanker were on the scene. A second water tanker was on the way.

There were no threats to neighbouring houses, but services could not access a water hydrant there and had to transfer water to the remote site.

The spokeswoman said the cause of the fire was still unknown.