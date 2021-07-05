Tree with treehouse on fire in Te Puna

A large tree with a treehouse in it has caught fire on Pheasant Rd in Te Puna.
A Fire and Emergency Services New Zealand spokeswoman said they were alerted about 5.37pm.
Two fire appliances and one water tanker were on the scene. A second water tanker was on the way.
There were no threats to neighbouring houses, but services could not access a water hydrant there and had to transfer water to the remote site.
The spokeswoman said the cause of the fire was still unknown.