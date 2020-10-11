Top-running Waiariki candidates hit ground running in last weekend of campaigning

Waiariki electorate Maori Party candidate Rawiri Waititi kept busy over the weekend electioneering at various events. Photo / Andrew Warner

The race has heated up for Waiariki electorate candidates Rawiri Waititi and Tamati Coffey as they prepare for their final weekend of campaigning.

From flag-waving and chanting, hugs and hongi and even a waiata or two - both candidates put up a strong front on their final weekend to impress the people they needed most, the voters.

Saturday morning saw both meeting the people on the ground at the Kuirau Markets and speaking and even performing at suicide awareness event Waiata in the Pā.

NZME caught up with both candidates on the day to get an idea of how they were feeling - other than fatigued - as they entered the final stretch.

Incumbent MP Coffey's day was back-to-back with a morning of meet-and-greets, speaking at both homeless and suicide prevention hui before casting his vote then celebrating his mother's birthday.

This was what the next week was set to look like for Coffey, but he said he was "loving every minute of it".

He said he had been speaking with families and business owners and in some cases, being able to see the work he had done so far on the ground.

Labour's Tamati Coffey currently holds the Waiariki electorate seat and kept busy on the campaign trail over the weekend. Photo / Andrew Warner

He had managed to get free lunches into 102 schools in the electorate which was something he was "really proud of", he said.

He spoke to one father who was saving $150 a week from the initiative and said it was making a huge difference to those families "doing it tough", he said.

"I genuinely believe there is no such thing as a safe seat ... it is important to do the hard yards."

His closest competition, Māori Party's Watiti, said it was not about "making promises" but instead showing the people the sort of leadership in a person they deserved.

Waititi described himself as a "grassroots man", who played rugby and ran the ball "up the guts" but also cleaned the toilet at the marae when needed.

He said he knew first-hand the struggles of many in the electorate.

"I want to earn their trust, earn their confidence ... Māori have been neglected for too long, and I want to be the ears, eyes, hands and feet for our people in Parliament."

He said he was sick of Māori being downtrodden and that they would "no longer accept that narrative".

The next week was also a busy one for Waititi with visits across both urban and Māori marae scheduled and meetings with various kapa haka groups planned too.

Meanwhile across electorates, Rotorua National MP Todd McClay was busy with a day of flyer-dropping, phone calling and various tours around rural communities in the electorate.

He said they were "really busy", but the energy was great and he felt a "great honour" being able to connect with the local people.

Labour candidate Claire Mahon had a weekend full of door-knocking, flyer dropping, hoarding fixing and running a coffee and chat event at the Rotorua Farmers Market.

She said it was valuable to talk to the people and create "real connections".

Green Party MP Kaya Sparke was spending the weekend door-knocking and calling around to remind people how important their vote was this election.

"We need every vote we can get."

Tauranga Labour List MP Jan Tinetti took part in a Hope Walk at Memorial Park, saying it was the issue of suicide that brought her to parliament and a kaupapa she supported. She was also keeping busy with door-knocking and meet and greets at the Women's Expo.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said the final week of campaigning was crucial with many voters still undecided.

"The weekend's been huge. A mixture of door knocking, I've done 10 street corner meetings in Maungatapu, Welcome Bay and Pāpamoa, plus we did the markets this morning and the women's expo.

"Tomorrow, I'm doing a constituent clinic and then it's really a mixture of door-knocking and what we call human hoardings, where we stand on the side of the road. It's a busy week."

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges said the theme for his final week of campaigning was K.I.S.S. - keep it simple, stupid.

He also planned to do human hoardings in different parts of Tauranga, morning and evening, door knocking and then on Thursday and Friday the focus would switch to taking down billboards throughout the city.

"There's a lot going on, but it's very simple stuff in this final week."

Other candidates the Rotorua Daily Post contacted could not be reached for comment.

Mama Hune lost her wife Taliqua Rose (pictured) to suicide eight weeks ago. Photo / Andrew Warner

Pain and sorrow bring hope at Ngongotahā suicide awareness event

Mama Hune lost her wife to suicide eight weeks ago. Her name was Taliqua Rose, and she was only 22 years old.

Hune found herself in a "dark, dark place" and had felt like she had "done something wrong" but with a support network around her - she chose to speak at Waiata in the Pā at Waiteti Marae in Ngongotahā on Saturday.

The event was put on by Patua Te Taniwha Charitable Trust and was a suicide awareness kaupapa.

Hune had experienced suicidal thoughts herself, as well as losing a cousin to suicide a few years ago. She said providing support networks for everyone and speaking up was vital.

She had organised suicide marches around the country over the years and ran a course in Wellington for young people to encourage them to find passion and feel supported with their mental health.

When the Rotorua Daily Post spoke to Hune, a girl came up to her with tears in her eyes thanking and hugging her for making her feel like she was "not the only one" going through the pain of losing a loved one to suicide.

Hune said moments like that were why she did what she did and spoke out in her pain.

"People don't like speaking up but they need to know that there is always a network of love around them."

Hune had two children who were 5 and 6 years old, and she said they played a huge part in her passion for helping young people through mental health struggles.

Many people at the event had lost loved ones, and the event was designed to start an open dialogue about the issue in a friendly situation.

MC of the event Krissie Knap said the turnout had been incredible and it was great to hold these types of events where people can "share the kaupapa" as well as have a good time.

Hundreds turned out at the event to share music and dance as well as stories about loved ones lost to suicide. A poignant remembrance wall stood proudly at the entrance of the marae for people to honour.

The event aimed to connect and strengthen iwi, hapu and hapori.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

•Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111