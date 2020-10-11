Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Top-running Waiariki candidates hit ground running in last weekend of campaigning

7 minutes to read

Waiariki electorate Maori Party candidate Rawiri Waititi kept busy over the weekend electioneering at various events. Photo / Andrew Warner

Caroline Fleming
By:

Multimedia journalist

The race has heated up for Waiariki electorate candidates Rawiri Waititi and Tamati Coffey as they prepare for their final weekend of campaigning.

From flag-waving and chanting, hugs and hongi and even a waiata or

