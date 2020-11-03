Top Bay of Plenty women named for Red Bull Ignite7

Bay of Plenty's Mererangi Paul makes a run during the 2018 Redbull Ignite7 in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand's leading female sevens exponents have been selected for the upcoming Red Bull Ignite7.

The 52 players will spend the next month preparing and will be drafted into teams on November 30 before the tournament is played at Blake Park in Tauranga from December 5 to 6.

Black Ferns Sevens coaches Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney have selected all of their contracted players along with several stars of the Farah Palmer Cup and emerging sevens talent.

Sweeney said this was a unique opportunity to get the best sevens players from across New Zealand for an exciting tournament.

"We believe with the players who have been selected that this tournament has the potential to be world class," he said.

"Many of these players were involved in the Farah Palmer Cup which was a great competition this year. We look forward to them stepping things up a notch as they turn their focus to sevens and ultimately the preparation for next year's Olympics.

"It's quite unique that the pressure now turns to the captains who will have the difficult task of picking their teams at the draft."

All former Red Bull Ignite7 MVPs return for 2020, with Isla Norman Bell, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes and Grace Kukatai selected.

Seven 2018 Youth Olympic gold medallists will be among those in the draft with Takitimu-Cook, Risi Pouri-Lane, Mahina Paul, Tynelle Fitzgerald, Tiana Davison and Montessa Tairakena in the selected group.

2019 Condor Sevens MVP Jorja Miller steps up, after leading Christchurch Girls' High School to a national title last year. She is one of four school girls who will join the programme as apprentices for the week.

The men's players will be announced in two weeks.

The Red Bull Ignite7 players for 2020:

Mia Anderson, Waikato

Isla Norman-Bell, Auckland

Shakira Baker, Waikato

Manaia Nuku, Waikato

Michala Blyde, Bay of Plenty

Mahina Paul, Bay of Plenty

Kelly Brazier, Bay of Plenty

Mererangi Paul, Bay of Plenty

Gayle Broughton, Taranaki

Risi Pouri-Lane, Bay of Plenty

Sam Curtis, Canterbury

Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Waikato

Georgia Daals, Wellington

Leanna Ryan, Waikato

Tiana Davison, Taranaki

Layla Sae, Manawatu

Princess Elliott, Auckland

Alena Saili, Bay of Plenty

Dhys Faleafaga, Wellington

Teuila Sotutu, Auckland

Lyric Faleafaga, Wellington

Kiki Tahere, Bay of Plenty

Rhiarna Ferris, Manawatu

Montessa Tairakena, Waikato

Tynelle Fitzgerald, Bay of Plenty

Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Manawatu

Theresa Fitzpatrick, Auckland

Ruby Tawa, Bay of Plenty

Stacey Fluhler, Waikato

Terina Te Tamaki, Waikato

Sarah Hirini, Manawatu

Kelsey Teneti, Waikato

Renee Holmes, Waikato

Shyanne Thompson, Counties Manukau

Jazmin Hotham, Waikato

Alanis Toia-Tigafua, North Harbour

Tysha Ikenasio, Auckland

Hazel Tubic, Counties Manukau

Maia Joseph, Otago

Rebekah Tufuga, Manawatu

Shiray Kaka, Waikato

Leianne Tufuga, Auckland

Rosie Kelly, Otago

Ruby Tui, Counties Manukau

Grace Kukutai, Auckland

Janna Vaughn, Manawatu

Crystal Mayes, Manawatu

Olive Watherston, Otago

Jorja Miller, Canterbury

Tenika Willison, Waikato

Tyla Nathan-Wong, Northland

Portia Woodman, Northland