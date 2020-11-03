Top Bay of Plenty women named for Red Bull Ignite7

New Zealand's leading female sevens exponents have been selected for the upcoming Red Bull Ignite7.
The 52 players will spend the next month preparing and will be drafted into teams on November 30 before the tournament is played at Blake Park in Tauranga from December 5 to 6.
Black Ferns Sevens coaches Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney have selected all of their contracted players along with several stars of the Farah Palmer Cup and emerging sevens talent.
Sweeney said this was a unique opportunity to get the best sevens players from across New Zealand for an exciting tournament.
"We believe with the players who have been selected that this tournament has the potential to be world class," he said.
"Many of these players were involved in the Farah Palmer Cup which was a great competition this year. We look forward to them stepping things up a notch as they turn their focus to sevens and ultimately the preparation for next year's Olympics.
"It's quite unique that the pressure now turns to the captains who will have the difficult task of picking their teams at the draft."
All former Red Bull Ignite7 MVPs return for 2020, with Isla Norman Bell, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes and Grace Kukatai selected.
Seven 2018 Youth Olympic gold medallists will be among those in the draft with Takitimu-Cook, Risi Pouri-Lane, Mahina Paul, Tynelle Fitzgerald, Tiana Davison and Montessa Tairakena in the selected group.
2019 Condor Sevens MVP Jorja Miller steps up, after leading Christchurch Girls' High School to a national title last year. She is one of four school girls who will join the programme as apprentices for the week.
The men's players will be announced in two weeks.
The Red Bull Ignite7 players for 2020:
Mia Anderson, Waikato
Isla Norman-Bell, Auckland
Shakira Baker, Waikato
Manaia Nuku, Waikato
Michala Blyde, Bay of Plenty
Mahina Paul, Bay of Plenty
Kelly Brazier, Bay of Plenty
Mererangi Paul, Bay of Plenty
Gayle Broughton, Taranaki
Risi Pouri-Lane, Bay of Plenty
Sam Curtis, Canterbury
Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Waikato
Georgia Daals, Wellington
Leanna Ryan, Waikato
Tiana Davison, Taranaki
Layla Sae, Manawatu
Princess Elliott, Auckland
Alena Saili, Bay of Plenty
Dhys Faleafaga, Wellington
Teuila Sotutu, Auckland
Lyric Faleafaga, Wellington
Kiki Tahere, Bay of Plenty
Rhiarna Ferris, Manawatu
Montessa Tairakena, Waikato
Tynelle Fitzgerald, Bay of Plenty
Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Manawatu
Theresa Fitzpatrick, Auckland
Ruby Tawa, Bay of Plenty
Stacey Fluhler, Waikato
Terina Te Tamaki, Waikato
Sarah Hirini, Manawatu
Kelsey Teneti, Waikato
Renee Holmes, Waikato
Shyanne Thompson, Counties Manukau
Jazmin Hotham, Waikato
Alanis Toia-Tigafua, North Harbour
Tysha Ikenasio, Auckland
Hazel Tubic, Counties Manukau
Maia Joseph, Otago
Rebekah Tufuga, Manawatu
Shiray Kaka, Waikato
Leianne Tufuga, Auckland
Rosie Kelly, Otago
Ruby Tui, Counties Manukau
Grace Kukutai, Auckland
Janna Vaughn, Manawatu
Crystal Mayes, Manawatu
Olive Watherston, Otago
Jorja Miller, Canterbury
Tenika Willison, Waikato
Tyla Nathan-Wong, Northland
Portia Woodman, Northland