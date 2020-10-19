Rugby: Bay of Plenty Volcanix coach Rodney Gibbs named for Black Ferns series

Bay of Plenty Volcanix coach Rodney Gibbs has been named as the head coach of the Black Ferns Probables and New Zealand Barbarians. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Volcanix head coach Rodney Gibbs will play a crucial role in the upcoming Black Ferns November series.

The series includes a Probables versus Possibles match followed by two matches between the Black Ferns and the New Zealand Barbarians.

Gibbs, whose Volcanix finished fifth in the Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) North Pool this year, has been named as head coach of both the Probables and the Barbarians.

The venues for the three matches have also been confirmed.

North Harbour, Waitakere and Nelson will play host to the top female players in New Zealand as they vie for a place in the Black Ferns squad.

The Probables take on the Possibles on November 7 at North Harbour while the other two matches are on November 14 and 21 in Waitakere and Nelson respectively.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chief executive Mark Robinson said the opportunity for fans to see New Zealand's best female players back in black was an exciting prospect.

"We have been treated to an outstanding provincial competition which has captured the excitement of the women's game and this series will give the best of the best an opportunity to vie for higher honours.

"Selection for Rugby World Cup 2021 is no doubt on all the players' minds.

"Hosting matches in three different venues gives fans in different parts of New Zealand, the chance to see Black Ferns and potential Black Ferns, and it's great to be able to take the team to Nelson for the first time," Robinson said.

Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge passes the ball during the New Zealand Black Ferns Training Camp at Rosmini College in July. Photo / Getty Images

NZR head of women's rugby Cate Sexton said the series was also an opportunity for FPC coaches to gain further experience.

"The coaching staff will gain more exposure to the Black Ferns environment and, while these matches are focused on developing our highest level of female players, it's also about developing our coaches. It's vital, as our player numbers grow, we have the coaches to support and develop our athletes."

All three matches will be broadcast on SKY Sport.

Farah Palmer Cup coaches named to support Possibles, Probables and NZ Barbarians

Possibles

Head coach: Chad Shepherd (Counties Manukau Heat).

Assistant coaches: Anna Richards (Auckland Storm) and Scott Manson (Otago Spirit).

Probables

Head coach: Rodney Gibbs (Bay of Plenty Volcanix).

Assistant coaches: Melissa Ruscoe (Canterbury) and Willie Walker (North Harbour Hibiscus).

New Zealand Barbarians

Head coach: Rodney Gibbs (Bay of Plenty Volcanix).

Assistant coaches: Chad Shepherd (Counties Manukau Heat) and Whitney Hansen (Canterbury).

Black Ferns November schedule

Saturday, November 7

Possibles v Probables

North Harbour Stadium, North Shore

Kick-off: 2.05pm

Saturday, November 14

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians

The Trusts Arena, Waitakere in Auckland

Kick-off: 4.35pm

Note: This match is part of a women's rugby triple-header which includes NZ Defence Force v NZ Police (11.35am), and an RWC 2021 qualification match between Samoa v Tonga (2.05pm).

Saturday, November 21

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians

Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Kick-off: 4.35pm