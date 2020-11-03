More than $375k of grants awarded to Bay of Plenty community groups

More than $375,000 in grants was dished out to Bay of Plenty community groups last month.
The New Zealand Community Trust awarded $375,938-worth of grants to 19 groups, clubs, schools, and organisations last month.
There are 14 gaming venues across the region that contributed to the grants.
Between October 1 last year and September 30 this year, $2,386,871 of funding was approved in the region.
Last month, Northern Districts Cricket Association received the largest chunk of the grants with $190,037 to cover the salaries for the competition and tournament manager, pathway manager, finance manager, general manager, and chief executive officer.
Maketu Health and Social Services received $7000 for a van and Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust received just under $2000 for accommodation.
Broadlands School received $8115 for bikes and helmets and John Paul College was granted $2000 for van hire and accommodation.
Where the funding went
• Athletics Waikato Bay of Plenty - $11,700 - Athletics starting equipment
• Bay of Plenty Blues Club - $10,000 - Sound and staging production
• Bay of Plenty Pipes and Drums - $3000 - Pipe chanters, chanter tape and sealing thread plus freight
• Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust - $1947.83 - Accommodation
• Broadlands School - $8115.44 - Bikes and helmets
• Canoe Slalom Bay of Plenty - $22,000 - Salaries for coaches
• Geyser City Sports & Cultural Club - $23,786.52 - Salaries for Cricket Administrators and coaching programme
• John Paul College - $2000 - Van hire and accommodation
• Maketu Health and Social Services - $7000 - Van
• Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service - $11,939.27 - First aid supplies, salaries for Functions Coordinator and Operations Manager, and standard IRB trailer
• Northern Districts Cricket Association - $190,037 - Salaries for competition and tournament manager, pathway manager, finance manager, general manager, and CEO
• Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club - $10,000 - Salary
• Paroa Rugby and Sports Club - $10,144.95 - Emergency exit door, and storage shed
• Rotorua Trails Trust - $7173 - e-bikes for trail maintenance
• Swim Rotorua - $10,666 - Contractor
• Tauranga BMX Club - $6900 - Coaching
• Tauranga Motorcycle Club - $14,528.60 - Medical services for 2020/21 events
• Te Puke Gymsport - $15,000 - Salary
• YSAR Trust - $10,000 - Contractor