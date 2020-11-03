More than $375k of grants awarded to Bay of Plenty community groups

Nineteen groups, clubs, schools, and organisations benefited from the grants. Photo / File

More than $375,000 in grants was dished out to Bay of Plenty community groups last month.

The New Zealand Community Trust awarded $375,938-worth of grants to 19 groups, clubs, schools, and organisations last month.

There are 14 gaming venues across the region that contributed to the grants.

Between October 1 last year and September 30 this year, $2,386,871 of funding was approved in the region.

Last month, Northern Districts Cricket Association received the largest chunk of the grants with $190,037 to cover the salaries for the competition and tournament manager, pathway manager, finance manager, general manager, and chief executive officer.

Maketu Health and Social Services received $7000 for a van and Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust received just under $2000 for accommodation.

Broadlands School received $8115 for bikes and helmets and John Paul College was granted $2000 for van hire and accommodation.

Where the funding went

• Athletics Waikato Bay of Plenty - $11,700 - Athletics starting equipment

• Bay of Plenty Blues Club - $10,000 - Sound and staging production

• Bay of Plenty Pipes and Drums - $3000 - Pipe chanters, chanter tape and sealing thread plus freight

• Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust - $1947.83 - Accommodation

• Broadlands School - $8115.44 - Bikes and helmets

• Canoe Slalom Bay of Plenty - $22,000 - Salaries for coaches

• Geyser City Sports & Cultural Club - $23,786.52 - Salaries for Cricket Administrators and coaching programme

• John Paul College - $2000 - Van hire and accommodation

• Maketu Health and Social Services - $7000 - Van

• Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service - $11,939.27 - First aid supplies, salaries for Functions Coordinator and Operations Manager, and standard IRB trailer

• Northern Districts Cricket Association - $190,037 - Salaries for competition and tournament manager, pathway manager, finance manager, general manager, and CEO

• Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club - $10,000 - Salary

• Paroa Rugby and Sports Club - $10,144.95 - Emergency exit door, and storage shed

• Rotorua Trails Trust - $7173 - e-bikes for trail maintenance

• Swim Rotorua - $10,666 - Contractor

• Tauranga BMX Club - $6900 - Coaching

• Tauranga Motorcycle Club - $14,528.60 - Medical services for 2020/21 events

• Te Puke Gymsport - $15,000 - Salary

• YSAR Trust - $10,000 - Contractor