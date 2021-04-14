Thunderstorms set to hit the Bay of Plenty

The Bay of Plenty is in for some wet weather this afternoon. Photo / File

Thunderstorms may be set to hammer the Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said about eight to 10 millimetres of rain had fallen in the region in the last couple of hours and the Bay was set to get another band of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

"It's just about over the region now," he said.

The Bay of Plenty was not on any thunderstorm or severe weather watch, however.

"There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms."

Bakker said the Bay was expected to get 10mm to 20mm of rain per hour. There may also be hail about five to 10mm in diameter in areas hit by thunderstorms.

"In the next hour [about 3pm-4pm] there should be some decent rain come through. There will be regular showers and some may be heavy," he said.

"But once that has passed later tonight everything will be clear."

Tomorrow's weather was looking a lot better, with a little cloud in the morning but otherwise sunny, he said.

On March 31, a storm that dumped 39.4mm of rain in an hour wrecked havoc in parts of the region, particularly Rotorua, which saw flash flooding inundate houses in some areas.