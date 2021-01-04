Severe thunderstorm watch for Bay of Plenty

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua and Taupō.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10pm tonight.

The watch affects people in the Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua and Taupō, Auckland, Waikato, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

Daytime cloud buildups are expected to produce scattered heavy showers and

thunderstorms about the central North Island this afternoon and evening.

These thunderstorms will be accompanied by localised heavy rain and possibly

small hail.

Some of the thunderstorms may be severe between about 3pm and 10pm, with localised downpours of 25mm to 40mm per hour.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

People in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

For information on preparing for and keeping safe during a storm, see the Civil Defence Get Ready website.