Friends of missing Pāpāmoa doctor David Holland say he is a "caring person" and a "lovely soul". Photo / Supplied

Friends of missing Pāpāmoa doctor David Holland say he is a "caring person" and a "lovely soul". Photo / Supplied

Police have renewed pleas for help to find missing Pāpāmoa doctor David Holland who was last seen six days ago.

Police say Holland, 31, told friends on Friday evening he was going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd.

Holland later failed to come to work, which police said was unlike him.

Police, assisted by other agencies, have since combed the coastline for any sign of him, as well as searching by sea and air.

A police spokesperson said they were continuing to search for Holland "and a shoreline search has been conducted this morning".

The spokesperson said police continued to appeal for anyone with information about his whereabouts or his movements to call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

Previously, police asked anyone who was at Pāpāmoa Beach on Friday about 7.30pm and who may have seen Holland come forward.

Friends had told the Bay of Plenty Times Holland worked as a doctor at Tauranga Hospital.

It was understood he had been living in Tauranga for about four years and was flatting in Pāpāmoa, not far from the beach where he was last known to be.

"If people were in the area and maybe saw something ... get in touch," the spokesperson said.

"The hardest part is we don't know, but we hope he's okay. We hope that he is found."