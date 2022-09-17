Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on the new one-off public holiday

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / File

Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / File

OPINION

New Zealand is in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and, in the words of Act Party leader David Seymour, small businesses are now being forced to pay for pageantry. It's been a tough

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.