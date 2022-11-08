Farmers are facing spiralling costs, regulations and labour shortages. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

Spiralling costs, regulations, rising interest rates and a severe labour shortage are hitting farmers - with some now considering whether there is a future in the industry, leaders say.

Retirees in their 80s, family members and neighbours have also been called upon to pitch in on farms doing jobs they can't find staff for.

Read the full story: Spiralling costs, regulations, rising interest rates and a chronic labour shortage have farmers weighing up future

I'm not a farmer, don't know the first thing about farming.

I do, however, understand that farming is the "backbone" industry of NZ. The regulations coming in to "alter" the industry could wreck the industry.

If farmers turn land to trees, fewer delivery drivers, fewer farmers (fewer purchases made by them), fewer buildings & materials (new sheds etc) i.e.. less economy.

A strong farming industry is vital to this country's survival, it's the only thing we do well.

- Steven D

In 2023, the farmers from Cape Reinga to Bluff and every spot in between will vote and their voices will definitely be heard far and wide, as they bid farewell to this current misguided, mismanaged and misinformed government for decades.

- Mark C

Wait a minute! Our farmers should be pouring money in.

They are going to be raking it in with the premiums on our agricultural product will fetch because the world is queuing up around the block to buy our world-first carbon-taxed produce, no?

- Luka D

A lot of people, including this government, rubbish the nine years of National rule, but they forget the country was in a mess after Helen Clark's time in power. Do you think she did a job of wrecking NZ? She hasn't got anywhere near what Jacinda Ardern has created.

- Graham M

Usual problem. Many people think food comes out of the storeroom at the back of the supermarket!

- Selwyn O

Nothing to see here but if there is, I'm sure it's all John Key's fault.

- Greg M

