Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on diesel and petrol prices

Bay of Plenty Times
5 mins to read
Premium subscribers have their say on the rising price of diesel. Photo / NZME

Premium subscribers have their say on the rising price of diesel. Photo / NZME

The rising price of diesel has cost one company an extra $87,000 in six months, with the fuel more expensive than petrol at one Bay of Plenty service station this week.

A business leader said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times