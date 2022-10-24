The Premium debate: Subscribers say why business owners are 'exhausted'

Businesses are incurring crippling costs across the board that is having major impacts. Photo / Getty Images

Businesses are incurring crippling costs across the board that is having major impacts. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

About $2.2 billion of business loans secured by residential mortgages is due to be re-fixed within the next year with concerns rife for owners crippled by debt.

The news comes as rising wages, inflation, increased costs, a devalued New Zealand dollar and evaporated customer confidence are expected to continue into next year.

Industry leaders told NZME they were also concerned about people's mental health after a "tough and exhausting three years for everyone".

The latest figures from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand show about $5.3b of business loans were secured by residential property mortgages - of that $1.47b was on floating rates, $3.9b on fixed rates and about $2.2b was due to re-fix within the next year.

Perhaps we are seeing evidence that we have too many small businesses trying to service a diminishing customer base. So perhaps some of those struggling small business owners need to give up and go work for another more successful business that can't find staff. That's how the market economy is supposed to work. Not propping up failing businesses with government subsidies.

- Colin J



Strange how all the "anti-Labour government" commentators have come out of the woodwork...

Do they really believe that things would be any different under any of the other political parties... really?

Look at the UK under the Tories (National party equivalent). Rampant hyperinflation, labour shortages, fuel cost increases... sound familiar.

Look at Australia and USA.... food costs and fuel prices through the roof. Labour shortages.

It's happening world wide people; open your eyes and your minds!

- Vanessa V



The good news is we will know the answer with a different party in government next year Vanessa V.

Any thoughts on NZ's staggering and worsening poverty, imported homelessness into Rotorua, failing education standards, rampant levels of crime, our best and brightest leaving NZ in their thousands, nurse, doctors, and aged care workers abandoning their work for other countries and professions, alienation of our rural communities and what has been done with the extra $30 billion in annual tax under the current Labour government?

- Phillay P



I would be really curious to know how many small business owners voted for Labour. If they did it's hard to be sympathetic to them because the writing was always on the wall with this Labour government. If you look at all their backgrounds hardly any of them have been in the private sector let alone started a business. With their background why would they be sympathetic to small businesses? Whatever they do they will always get paid and paid well for quite frankly a very poor job. Besides no small business can give them a NED position when they leave politics.

- Richard Y



Basically, the Government and all employees think the owners of small businesses are killing it. Well, in 2023 they will find out the truth when they are on the dole queue.

- Ross W



Small businesses have always been at risk because NZ/Australian banks will not fund them without using personal property as a hedge. I lost my house so know what it's like. These banks will only invest in surefire businesses and property hence many small business people now with backs to the wall. In saying that, many NZ businesses are woefully underfunded and barely surviving so when a disaster happens go under. That's life and certainly will continue under any government in this country. The law of the jungle, as some go under new ones will rise as I see happening in Auckland now.

- Robert M



Nothing to see here, the economy is doing fine, oh look here's some meaningless announcement about an announcement that will never be delivered to distract you.

- Sean M



Truth is, the vice is only just starting to close. The pressure once on will wipe many out. If you can't make ends meet, just go bankrupt fast, don't waste effort fighting what you can't win. Way better to start again than risk your health and life!

- John V

