Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Exhausted business owners flattened by rising wages, evaporated consumer confidence, inflation and mental health woes

Carmen Hall
By
14 mins to read
Businesses are incurring crippling costs across the board that is having major impacts. Photo / Getty Images

Businesses are incurring crippling costs across the board that is having major impacts. Photo / Getty Images


About $2.2 billion of business loans secured by residential mortgages is due to be re-fixed within the next year with concerns rife for owners crippled by debt.

The news comes as rising wages, inflation, increased

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times