National leader Christopher Luxon greets the party faithful at the launch of the party's election campaign. Photo / Alex Burton

Christopher Luxon’s aim at the National Party’s campaign launch was not to offer up treats for voters, but rather to convince voters he was primed and ready to become Prime Minister, writes NZ Herald political editor Claire Trevett.

The National Party campaign launch on Sunday was a very different affair to the Labour launch the day before at the Aotea Centre, and not only because National managed to avoid having Freedoms NZ hecklers sneak into their audience.

It was a different experience watching National’s launch on-screen to being there in person. It was very slickly produced and clearly produced to look and sound good on television. Those who watched it on screen said it did indeed look and sound high-energy.

From the back of the theatre, however, it seemed surprisingly subdued and low on energy, she writes.

It’s not hard to pick which will be the best to vote for. A party’s record is a good guide - only to those with common sense, though.

Also, maturity does count. Labour’s supporters chanting and whooping was probably because they have managed to destroy NZ.

Your heart goes out to the guy who was angry at Hipkins at the Avondale markets on Sunday morning.

There must be many stories like his. He lost everything because of some totally unnecessary hardline decisions Labour made during the Covid period.

Labour has given us a clear choice of who not to vote for.

Jill G





It was a good launch for Luxon.

It was helped by Labour starting to announce harbingers of conditions to the free dentist visits to everybody under 30.

Labour has suddenly realised that there may not be enough dentists in NZ.

Roy H





When it all comes down to it, the last six years have taught me not to believe a word Labour says.

I’m still deciding where to place my vote, and in fact have been a swing voter since United Future departed the political scene.

However, [Christopher Luxon] is looking more and more like the person we need to steer the ship and turn this country around.

My view is in part formed by the dramatic and positive change in the National Party as a group since he took charge.

Linda H





I agree that Labour should throttle back on the personal attacks.

They are not needed.

National is doing an excellent job of showing its incompetence all by itself, with policy after poorly researched policy riddled with assumptions, guesswork and very poor arithmetic.

Show us the money, National.

Alfred T





Yeah, that’s all Labour’s good at, putting on a good act with plenty of chant and whoop while producing absolutely nothing of substance but division, misery and fantasy.

Let’s be really clear: this Labour Government has only produced problems for New Zealand.

Take a good look at the crime everywhere, the housing crisis, cost of living crisis, and the division caused by a concerning move away from democracy, inflation and its inability to manage an economy.

Labour’s time is up, people have had enough, everyone knows it and National/Act will be the new government in October.

Laurence D





The tale of two Chrises. Luxon, rightly, is coming under intense scrutiny from the TV and press for his estimates on the tax to be raised from tax on sales of houses to foreigners.

“Experts” emerge from a variety of places to question Luxon’s estimates.

However, Hipkins’ policy of free dental care to under-30s receives nothing like as much scrutiny.

Labour confidently says that training and immigration will create the dentists, but no one publicly questions where the support staff - dental technicians, dental nurses, hygienists and all the other support staff - will come from.

And training can only expand after the new dental schools have been funded, designed, built, staffed and equipped.

It sound more like KiwiBuild every day, but commentators don’t seem to be commenting on it. Why?

Steve N





Luxon certainly looks and talks like a PM.

[He] answers questions directly and truthfully, and - of greatest importance - has moulded a competent and confident team capable of restoring pride and optimism to our broken little country.

Andrew R

