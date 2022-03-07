The kiwifruit industry is desperately seeking pickers and packers as the main harvest kicks off later this month. Photo / John Stone

Another record-breaking kiwifruit harvest is expected this season, but a crippling labour shortage combined with Omicron concerns have put growers, major packhouses and contractors on edge.

About 24,000 seasonal workers would be required to pick and pack the crop nationally and New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc has forecast there could be a shortfall of 6500 people. The Bay of Plenty needed 20,000 of those workers as it was the largest kiwifruit producing region.

Major packhouse leaders spoken to by NZME are in recruitment mode for Kiwis and were reliant on getting their full contingent of Recognised Seasonal Employer staff into the country as soon as possible.

Read the full story here: Kiwifruit leaders on Omicron, rapid antigen testing, chronic labour shortage and upcoming record harvest

But still, they won't do anything about immigration, opening the border earlier or making people who are serial benefit dependants work for their money ... Nope, no guts, common sense or business clues in the Ardern camp.

- Mark C

Border controls and unnecessary Covid protocols are leading to labour shortages and rising inflation. The answer is to completely open the border and end the self-isolation rules. If you're unwell stay home until RAT is negative. Otherwise, go to work. Otherwise, this economy ain't going nowhere except down the gurgler.

- Ian C

Automation - then we won't need pickers. Problem solved.

- Jan W

If a part of the economy depends on the importation of low-skill/low-paid workers, it is not viable in the long term - much of the agricultural worksites fall into this category as is now being shown with the loss of their cheap imported labour keeping their wage bill down.

- John H

How about bringing our armed forces into play here? We have a national labour emergency, surely the growers could pay the Government for their labour. Or simply open the border but that's now too late again.

- Cambel F

Picking is mainly on a contract basis, the more bins that are picked the more you earn, it pays to be in a good gang where everyone is up to speed.

- David M

The market is brilliant when it is allied to work with pickers earning good wages. Please do not spoil it with an influx of overseas workers.

- Carolyn A

All good. That's why we are paying $8.99 per kilo. Fruit is only for those that can afford it.

- Jan W

There is no reason for anyone to be collecting the dole living in the Western Bay of Plenty. In saying that the Ardern Government should stop the madness of creating inflation and open up the borders to international workers right across the board. Leave them closed and every item and worker is up for auction. Businesses can't survive under those conditions. Inflation will destroy NZ as we knew it.

- Peter B

