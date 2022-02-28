Bay of Plenty families say they are struggling to find homes as landlords tighten tenant criteria. Photo / George Novak

A working mother of two who asked to pitch a tent at campsites while hunting for a rental. A father who has moved in with his sister in Hamilton and commutes to Tauranga after being denied rentals because of his children's ages. And a Rotorua mother who says it took two months to find a rental that wasn't "rundown", "damp" or "mouldy".

These are just some of the people affected by the rental crisis as real estate agents say changes to the Residential Tenancy Act have made landlords "more stringent than ever" when selecting tenants.

Read the full story here: Families struggle to find homes as landlords tighten tenant criteria

Don't blame landlords, blame the government.

Darren M

As interest rates continue to rise, and the non-deductibility of interest kicks in over the next few years, landlords' cash flow will start to get hammered. If there [are] no capital gains, a lot of investors will sell and developers will stop building new supply. I would predict massive rent rises over the next 2-3 years. It's not rocket science.

Simon A

The Government is going to regulate property management [companies]. To act as a property manager will need to have a license. Logic will dictate that rent will increase subsequently.

Cindy S

We'd be much better off if rental properties were treated as major long term assets by institutional investors. And that means high quality builds of apartment blocks that will stay upright for 100 years. The rental market is simply too fragmented to be viable; how can people with just one or two rentals be expected to meet complex quality and financial rules? We need massive consolidation to get any kind of fundamental change. Sadly I have no idea how to get there from here.

Brian C

This government carried out a smear campaign about landlords in the media for months, before Covid hit, for a reason best known to themselves. I could not fathom it but realised I was ashamed to be one after this prolonged daily assault. Many landlords I know have sold or have properties vacant now, after that final slap in the face from the state, following all the others. If rent controls are brought in, I predict there will be a drastic shortage, truly drastic. My message to this government - Don't do it!

Claire C

I sold my two rental properties. Too tough. Homeowners bought them so that's two [fewer] rentals adding to the rent rises.

Warren B

Gee, I wonder if anybody would seriously continue to attempt to blame the last National government from over half a decade ago instead of the current government who have done all they can to run mum and dad landlords out of business in the last twelve months. It's really strange how this persistent view of Labour being a better party for those on lower incomes continues to be believed each election.

Guy S

Anyone who reads this story can rightly feel degrees of frustration, resentment, and anger at National's policy of selling state rentals without replacement from 2008 on during their term holding the reigns of power. National's ministers and MPs were warned by so many groups of concerned NZers about the obvious long-term effects of their actions, and yet they still continued on their merry way of sales, sales, and more sales. And now we have the net result...playing catch-up on a disastrous set of policies that attacked the little man in society. And National's response? Unfairly blame Labour.

Timothy T

They're affected by an income crisis as much as a rental crisis.

Marcus A

Unfortunately, a fair number of these families voted in this Government that is now causing them hardship. Private landlords are selling due to tenancy rules and tax changes that Labour bought in when they listened to a few cases - and not the majority. What you could do is start protesting in your house about mandates, as the new PC police seem reluctant to move these people on - worth a try. We can change all this at the next election.

Steven A

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.