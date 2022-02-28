Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium debate: Subscribers have their say on Bay families struggling to find rentals

4 minutes to read
Bay of Plenty families say they are struggling to find homes as landlords tighten tenant criteria. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty families say they are struggling to find homes as landlords tighten tenant criteria. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty Times

A working mother of two who asked to pitch a tent at campsites while hunting for a rental. A father who has moved in with his sister in Hamilton and commutes to Tauranga after being

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.