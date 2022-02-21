Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers have their say on Wellington protest editorial

3 minutes to read
Anti mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / NZME

Anti mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION


Taupo & Turangi Weekender editor David Beck gives his opinion on the anti-mandate protesters in Wellington, saying everyone has the right to protest but when you start interfering with the livelihoods of others, you've

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.