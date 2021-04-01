The Great Tauranga Moana Biosecurity Hunt - an Easter hunt with a $2500 twist

Kahn Hepi, 5 and Kaius Hepi, 7 with the app to educate people about what pests to be aware of. Photo / George Novak

A fun family event with a prize pool worth $2500 will bring the worlds of Pokemon Go! and pest hunting together while helping buoy Tauranga businesses.

The Great Tauranga Moana Biosecurity Hunt challenges children to find 18 of the Bay of Plenty's "most wanted" invasive, animals, weeds and diseases via a free geocaching app. It operates in a similar fashion to Pokemon Go! which amassed a huge following in 2016 by asking users to explore the area to virtually find and trap Pokemon characters.

The great hunt goes live from today and runs to May 3, using an app called Action bound.

People are encouraged to explore areas in Mount Maunganui (4km), Tauranga (3.5km) or Pāpāmoa (3.5km) to find invasive species, answer questions along the way and report their findings.

All completed hunts go into the draw to win $2500 of experiences from local businesses.

Tauranga Moana Biosecurity Capital communications manager Diane Berghan said the hunt was not only a fun educational activity for children but upported local businesses.

The $2500 prize pool showcases local experiences and supports tourism and hospitality operators who were equally "passionate about keeping this region free of nasty pests".

Berghan said the event was the first virtual biosecurity hunt of its kind in the Bay of Plenty.

It is the brainchild of industry leaders, mana whenua and local government.

"We thought it would be fun to have a virtual hunt over the Easter and school holidays - providing free entertainment for kids while also teaching them about invasive species," Berghan said.

"They will also learn about what damage these organisms can do to our environment and what to do if they see one in real life."

Children are encouraged to bike, walk, scooter or skateboard their way around while on the hunt.

"They're also a great way for kids to get out and exercise over the Easter and school holidays, learn and test their knowledge, develop navigational skills, work as a team and have fun."

Berghan said the capital's aim was to build a team of regional biosecurity champions through awareness, connection and capability building.

There are 16 prizes to be won, drawn weekly. Businesses involved include Izakai Restaurant, Blokart Sailing - Bay Station, Escape Rooms Tauranga, The Cave VR Experience, Mauao Adventures, Adrenalin Forest and Fife Lane Restaurant.

Any smartphone will be suitable for downloading the Actionbound app and people can have up to six players in one team.

It was recommended young children complete the hunts with an adult as some of the routes involve crossing roads.

More information can be found on the greathunt.co.nz website.