Bumper weekend of Easter events in Tauranga attracts thousands of visitors

The White Ferns and Australia will go head to head in the first of the three ODIs at the Bay Oval in Blake Park on April 4. Photo / File

Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty hospitality, tourism and retailers are gearing up for one of the busiest weekends of the year.

The line-up of events over Easter weekend includes the 58th National Jazz Festival and the 43rd National Youth Jazz Competition which are expected to attract 30,000 people to the city.

The festival programme includes world-class jazz concerts at the Baycourt Community and Arts Centre, a family day at the TECT Jazz Village at Historic Village on Good Friday and the two-day Downtown Carnival on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day National Youth Jazz Competition began yesterday at Baycourt showcasing the best emerging talent from more than 300 secondary school students nationwide.

Festival manager Marc Anderson said ticket sales were going well, with two of the paid concerts at Baycourt having already sold out.

Arrangements to set up the TECT Jazz Festival in the Historic Village and the five stages for the Downtown Carnival were already underway.

"We're all really looking forward to a fantastic weekend of great music, great times and the weather forecast is also looking great too."



Petrolheads will be in their element on Saturday during the closing night of the Baypark Speedway Bay of Plenty championships finale stockcars season.

Track manager Willie Kay hoped thousands of fans would attend this popular finale of summer racing season.

Kay said there were 80 competitors from across the greater Bay of Plenty.

"It's always a great family entertainment event and the finale will wind up with a huge fireworks display which is always well received and extra drawcard.

"We have a little saying in speedway which is: 'action, thrills, speed and spills' and we're sure to have plenty of that this weekend.

"It's been a tough 12 months for everybody and this event is not only a great stress breaker but it is also good for the local economy."

Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Bay of Plenty chairman and 850 Cameron Motel owner Tony Bullot said bookings were looking "very good".

"We have had quite a few calls from those wanting accommodation for over the weekend."

Hospitality NZ Bay of Plenty manager Alan Sciascia said Easter weekend was a "very important period" for the Bay of Plenty region and the hospitality sector.

The region benefits from the large number of Kiwis who traditionally travel to the region to enjoy the attractions and events on offer.

"This brings extra revenue to the region, helps businesses survive and also helps to keep people employed, particularly in the hospitality sector which has had a difficult year dealing with periodic adjustments to Covid alert levels."

This weekend the first of the three one day internationals between the White Ferns and Australia will be held at Bay Oval, Blake Park from 11 am on Sunday, followed by the other ODIs on Wednesday and April 14.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said Easter tended to mark the end of the peak summer tourist season for the Bay of Plenty.

"It's great that there are plenty of things for visiting Kiwis to enjoy and experience over the long weekend.

"This time is also bittersweet for many small business owners as the minimum wage increases this month. It not only impacts the lowest paid workers because people currently on those wages will request a relative pay increase as well."

Customers should expect to price increases and public holiday surcharge, Cowley said.

Snapshot of some of the Easter events:

April 1 to 4: 58th National Jazz Festival Tauranga held at several venues

April 1: 43rd National Youth Jazz Competition at Baycourt Addison Theatre

April 2: TECT Jazz Village at the Historic Village, 159 17th Ave, from 11 am to 5pm.

($20 adults, $15 concession ticket and children under 14 free entry)

April 3: Baypark Speedway season-closing night at Trustpower Stadium, gates open 5pm.

April 3: Generation Homes - The Mount Swim at Mount Main Beach from 7am to 4.30pm.

April 4: White Ferns versus Australia first ODI at Bay Oval, Blake Park from 11am to 7pm

April 4: Good Locals Give Back family event - Koikoi Reserve, 12 Double Bay Rd, The Lakes, includes Easter Egg Hunt from 9.30 am, fun/run-walk, food stalls and live music.

Proceeds to the Trek Charity n support of Kiwi kids.