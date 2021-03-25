Day of discovery at Katikati Bird Gardens Annual Great Easter Egg Hunt

Binky the Easter Egg Bunny will be at the event. Photo / Supplied

Binky the Easter Egg Bunny will be at the event. Photo / Supplied

Children and their families are being encouraged to hop along to the Katikati Bird Gardens for a wholesome day of discovery.

This will be the Katikati Bird Gardens' 17th annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Dozens of coloured balls are hidden around the 4-hectare (10-acre) gardens, and at noon the children set out to find one.

Katikati Bird Gardens owner Scott Robertson says there are different colours for different age groups, and once found the children return their ball to the cafe and swap it for a chocolate Easter egg.

There is a secret number of lifelike rabbits also placed in the gardens which the children have to find and count.

Those who have counted them all correctly can be entered into a draw for a giant chocolate bunny egg which is drawn later in the day.

There will be plenty of Easter fun at the Katikati Bird Gardens' annual Easter Egg Hunt. Photo / Supplied

Binky the Easter Egg Bunny will be on hand to help the little ones and for photos.

Scott says they usually have about 300 children come through to enjoy the hunt.

"It's a great, wholesome day within nature. Come have fun, bring a picnic and enjoy."

Normal admission prices are applicable.

The details

- What: Katikati Bird Gardens Annual Great Easter Egg Hunt

- When: Sunday, April 4, 12pm to 4pm

- Where: Katikati Bird Gardens, 263 Walker Rd East