EPIC Te Puke's Easter Trail is on again next week

Allana Galiotto de Oliveira with Trevor, one of the Bunnyton bunnies that will be at next week's EPIC Te Puke Easter Trail. Photo / Baby Love Images

The Easter Bunny won't be the only rabbit in town next Wednesday.

EPIC Te Puke's Easter Trail will this year feature the cute bunnies of Bunnyton among its attractions, although the Easter Bunny will have pride of place at the end of the trail.

The trail starts at Te Puke Library and wends its way through town, down the Heritage Walkway finishing at New World. Pages 16 and 17 of this week's Te Puke Times is a pull out trail map.

Along the way, children can count the eggs the Easter Bunny has lost and there are also lots of chances to drop into boxes the answers to a variety of questions to win prizes.

Keep a running total of the number of eggs as the Easter Bunny will want to know how many eggs she has lost.

Also on the trail will be fundraising face painting, stalls, a sausage sizzle and activities in the Heritage Walkway provided by Vincent House and Tupeke artspace.

In Jubilee Park there will be donkey rides and in Stihlshop the cute bunnies from Bunnyton to see.

EPIC Te Puke's marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says there will also be surprises along the trail.

She says roads will still be open so it is important to be vigilant to make sure everyone is safe.

Winners from the question boxes will be drawn after the event and the winners' names posted on Facebook. Winners will then need to go to the relevant store to collect their prizes.

Everyone is encouraged to dress in an Easter theme for the trail which runs from 3pm to 5.30pm. Rebecca is still on the lookout for adult volunteers to help with the event. She can be contacted at admin@epictepuke.co.nz.

■ For more on the Bunnyton bunnies visit the Bunnyton Bunnies Facebook page and for photos with bunnies visit www.babyloveimages.com.