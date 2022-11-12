Bob the Prawn author Aedan Smart turned his year 4 speech into a book. Photo / Supplied

Writing a book is no easy feat. But for Aedan Smart it is even more impressive - he is just 10 years old and he has already sold out of his first print run.

Aedan's book Bob the Prawn was adapted from his Year 4 Omokoroa No 1 Primary School speech written when Aedan was 8. Then during the Covid-19 lockdown, he decided to make the speech into a book.

"Mum always thought my speech would make a good book," says Aedan. "Then when we got stuck at home during lockdown last year, we had lots of some spare time so decided to give it a go."

The book tells the story of Bob the Prawn, Sammie the Snapper, and Marino the Mako Shark as they encounter nature's lively aquatic lifecycle.

"I'd always liked fishing since when dad took me out fishing for the first time when I was 4," Aedan said. That led to the initial speech topic.

Meet Bob the prawn, the titular character in 10-year-old Aedan Smart's children's book. Photo / Supplied

The first run of the book was 150 copies published around Christmas last year. It has already sold out.

"I was really happy. I thought it was going to take at least two years to do that. About 100 of them sold for Christmas," Aedan said.

The second print run will be 200 copies.

The book has been illustrated via the freelance app Fiverr by illustrator Tuly Akter.

Aedan said it wasn't without a few "language complications" as the language barrier meant an initial drawing of the family eating fish and chips, came back with crisps instead of hot chips.

READ MORE:

• Backpackers pick up 40kg of rubbish from Mount beaches

• 'Amazing opportunity': Black Ferns hooker ready to bring trophy home

• 'It's all very freeing': Mother sheds 30kg, steps into boxing ring

Modifying the original speech into a book also meant some of the content was changed. In particular one character originally named after school principal Craig Pentercost was changed to Ms Snappity-Snap.

Most recently, Bob the Prawn has been busy swimming its way across international borders. In September, copies of the book were presented to potential future exchange students in Japan and Korea courtesy of Pentercost.

Aedan Smart with Omokoroa No 1 School principal Craig Pentecost. Photo / Supplied

"Bob the Prawn has taken the traditional school speech to a new level of excitement for students," Pentercost said in a statement.

"It has inspired other students to think differently about their own creative writing."

Earlier this year Aedan donated $550 raised from his first round of book sales to the school. It was a much-appreciated donation at a time many fundraising events had to be cancelled. Copies of the book are now a popular loan in the school library.

As for what the future holds for the budding author, Aedan isn't sure.

"I could have it [writing] as a hobby or something when I'm older because I quite enjoyed doing that book.

"My favourite part was definitely putting it together in lockdown and saying the speech."

The book is available online from chooice.co.nz