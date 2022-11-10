Thirty-four backpackers participated in the beach clean-up day. Photo / Supplied

Glass beer bottles, tennis and golf balls, a carpet, takeaway containers and a dead puffer fish: these were some of the items collected by 34 backpackers from Mount Maunganui beaches on Sunday.

The backpackers, all guests at Pacific Coast Lodge, removed 40kg of rubbish from along Tay St beach, the Main Beach and Pilot Bay as part of a recently rekindled monthly tradition.

Pacific Coast Lodge and Backpackers owner Sarah Meadows said the lodge had been inviting guests and staff to clean up local beaches every month for five years before Covid-19 struck.

Pacific Coast Lodge backpackers collected 40 kilograms of rubbish from beaches around Mount Maunganui. Photo / Supplied

Last Sunday was the lodge's first beach clean-up day since the pandemic began.

"We've never had 34 guests participate so this was the biggest turnout so far," Meadows told the Bay of Plenty Times.

Meadows, who described herself as "a greenie at heart", said being conscious of the environment and our footprint on the Earth was part of being a good business operator.

"But it's also about more than that. There isn't a planet B. It is so crucial to look after our Earth. and we love getting our guests involved and taking care of our community."

Sarah Meadows (left) and her husband Matt Young own Pacific Coast Lodge and Backpackers and Wanderlust NZ. Photo / Supplied

Pacific Coast Lodge and Backpackers staff member Celwin Vazey said the clean-up day was a great experience for everyone involved.

"Everyone had a good time and it was really nice because as soon as we started an older gentleman from the public told us he would have loved to get involved.

"We had several people throughout the morning thank us. We felt appreciated."

Vazey said the group had even come up with a slogan for picking up rubbish.

"I always think about David Attenborough when I think of the environment so we've turned it into a bit of a game.

"When we see rubbish that needs picking up we say, 'Do it for David'."

The backpackers collected rubbish in the Tay St, Main Beach and Pilot Bay areas. Photo / Supplied The backpackers collected rubbish from along Tay Street, Main Beach and Pilot Bay. Photo / Supplied

Pacific Coast Lodge and Backpackers manager Laure Gamelon said the hostel's team was proud to see so many guests volunteer.

The Pacific Coast Lodge guests were joined by instructors from Hibiscus Surf School, who also gave spot prizes in the form of discounted surf lessons.

Hibiscus Surf School utility instructor Matthew Dougal said he was pleasantly surprised by the small crowd of backpackers on the beach.

"I wasn't sure if I was in the right place at first. It was pretty cool."

Dougal said keeping the beaches clean was important for ecology, the waves, the surfers and everyone.

"Keeping the beaches pristine is just so important for the industry. I come from a marine and conservation background so I'm really passionate about it."

At the end of the day, the backpackers were treated to free drinks by Brew Co.