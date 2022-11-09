Fairhaven School principal Paul Hunt with Think Water Bay of Plenty managing director Kim Curtis.

Thinking outside the box has overcome an unforeseen clash on Saturday evening.

The Think Water Fairhaven School Fireworks gala on Saturday is on at the same time as the Black Ferns take on England in the final of the Rugby World Cup.

The gala always has plenty of attractions - and this year they are complemented by a big screen on which the game will be shown.

"We didn't know [about the clash] but we have an inflatable screen and we are putting it up," says principal Paul Hunt.

There will be food trucks, a band, stalls, raffles, games and rides - with the fireworks display scheduled for around 8.30pm.

After a Covid-19 enforced cancellation last year, Paul says it's good the gala is back.

"It didn't run last year, but we put the raffles online and a number of sponsors said, 'you can keep the money' so we were able to go ahead with the renovations to our pool and changing area."

The year money raised will go towards a new school van.

"We have lots of things like, for example, teams going to different places, we take kids to Riding for the Disabled or they might have ripper rugby or basketball where kids get picked up and taken.

"Some children and families wouldn't be able to be involved if we didn't have a van because they don't have the ability to get kids to these things."

Paul says he is looking forward to putting on an event people can come to and enjoy.

"Covid stopped lots of things, not just our fireworks display, and people are just wanting to get out and celebrate and enjoy themselves."

He says he also wants to thank the school's neighbours for their understanding and sponsors.

"Without them, we wouldn't be able to have the gala."

Think Water Bay of Plenty has been the main sponsor of the event for two decades.

Managing director Kim Curtis and her brother Mike Cooper were Fairhaven pupils.

But it wasn't until Kim's son started attending the school that the sponsorship began.

"That was probably Paul's first year of being principal. There was an opportunity and that's when I approached Paul and when we became the major supporters.

"From there it's just something that we've done. It's a great way to fundraise for the kids, it's fabulous and they put on one of the best displays in the area."