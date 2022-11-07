New mayor James Denyers says now the council's work as a team begins. Photo / Emma Houpt

Change has come for the Western Bay of Plenty.

Newly elected members of the district's council were formally welcomed into their roles today at their inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the Western Bay of Plenty District Council chambers in Tauranga.

City leaders, mana whenua and other community members gathered for a pōwhiri marking the start of a new council for the district.

During his declaration, new mayor James Denyer said candidates on the campaign trail had "significant resilience" as it was "particularly difficult and occasionally vindictive against a backdrop of a number of divisive national issues".

"But now the campaign is over and our work as a team begins. There will be a lot of work because this triennium will be defined by change."

Denyer expected change through "major legislative reforms", progression of the representation review, the region's next Long-term Plan and delivery of "long-awaited" projects.

"I intend to lead council in navigating these changes to get the best outcomes for all of us."

The pōwhiri was held at council chambers on Monday. Photo / Emma Houpt

But on occasion councillors would be required to make "difficult and courageous decisions" and must not be misled into making "easy or expedient" choices, he said.

"But know this, making such decisions is much easier when you know you are doing what is right."

Denyer said his mayoralty would be marked by "collaboration, communication and delivery".

"Collaboration amongst us as a team of elected members and our neighbouring councils ... Communication and engagement with the community and delivery of some long-awaited projects and some exciting new ones."

In his speech, he also thanked local hapū Ngāi Tamarāwaho and named rival mayoral candidate and newly elected councillor John Scrimgeour as deputy mayor.

"Today marks the start of a new council. It is an honour and a privilege to be an elected member."

Denyer acknowledged new councillors Tracey Coxhead, Richard Crawford, Rodney Joyce and Andy Wichers plus outgoing mayor Garry Webber, who left "big shoes to fill".

"He leaves a fine legacy for our district."

Crawford and Wichers were elected as councillors to the Maketū-Te Puke ward, alongside sitting councillors Grant Dally and Scrimgeour.

In the Katikati-Waihī Beach ward, Joyce will serve alongside Allan Sole and Anne Henry.

In the Kaimai ward, newcomer Tracey Coxhead joins sitting councillors Don Thwaites, Margaret Murray-Benge and Murray Grainger.

Before his time in politics, Denyer had been a member and president of Katikati Rotary, member and vice-president of Katikati Open-Air Art, and trustee and chairman of Aongatete Forest Project over the past 10 years.

He also had a background in science and corporate finance during his years in London, where he formulated the $2.5 billion operating budget for the London Olympics.

Previously, he advocated for the Katikati bypass and was on the stakeholder reference group working with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

He also successfully worked towards progressing the $43 million Ōmokoroa Interchange, expected to begin this year or early next year and be completed by 2025.

In a previous article, Denyer summarised his leadership style as "thoughtful, hardworking, collaborative", saying creating a solid council team and culture was at the top of his agenda.

"The culture comes from the top but it's a team effort."