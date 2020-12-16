Te Puke speed hump causing noise, disruption and damage, say neighbours

Sheryl and Hugh Gibney are fed up with noise and vibration caused by trucks driving over a speed hump right outside their house in Te Puke.

By STUART WHITAKER

A Cameron Rd resident says he would sell up and move if he could.

Hugh Gibney told a recent meeting of Te Puke Community Board he would happily sell his house because of the noise and disturbance caused by vehicles driving over the speed hump close to his home.

''If I could sell it, I would have been gone,'' he told the meeting, ''but I would have to sell it during the holidays when there are no trucks around.''

Hugh's wife, Sheryl, said she had first asked for the removal of the speed hump at a community board meeting in February 2019. She then repeated her request at a meeting in August 2019.

''I was told that I would be updated, but that never happened and I can't help feeling that we are being fobbed off,'' she said.

She said when trucks drive over the speed hump, vibrations could be felt through the chair, audible cracks come from the ceiling and the ceiling fan swings.

''We've had the table jump when a truck has gone past.''

Hugh said he didn't believe the speed hump was necessary for the safety of the nearby intermediate school.

Neighbour Peter Dell said he had had to rebuild a garden wall because of the cracks in it, that his lounge and hall ceilings were sagging and a footpath in his section had cracked and had to be replaced.

He said working at home during lockdown made him realise how bad the vibrations were.

''And during kiwifruit season, it's worse.''

He said there was also the evening and weekend issues of ''boy racers'' slowing down for the speed hump then ''roaring away''.

''That happens all hours of the day and night.''

***

The taxi-only and motorcycle parking spaces in Oxford St are to be removed and the spaces marked as general car parking spaces.

***

An item in chairman Richard Crawford's report to the meeting advised of a member of the public raising the issue of accessibility to the footpath alongside Te Puke Domain as there is no ramped access. When cars are parked on Beatty Ave, access is even more difficult.

''I don't believe accessibility was a major issue when the footpath was constructed, but it is a good point now, said Councillor Grant Dally. He said he also recalled that at the time of its construction there were concerns about the path's extension to Queens St and the impact that might have on the domain fence.

''Looking at it now and seeing how many people use it, we should look at continuing it down to Queen St,'' he said.

He said he would be happy to look at the issue in more detail at a future community board workshop.

***

The board wants to push ahead with an idea to use the electronic variable speed limit sign outside Fairhaven School as a vehicle speed advisory sign to display a ''slow down'' message when vehicles travel too fast on Boucher Ave. During school start and finish times, the sign displays a 40km/h speed limit.

In his report to the meeting, chairman Richard Crawford wrote that the board had been informed it was possible to use the signs in this way and he expressed the desire to have the sign adapted for this use.

''It is proactive,'' he said. ''We've had a lot of people present to us on speed in that area.''

***

The beautification of the ''helicopter pad'' outside Te Puke Jewellers came up for discussion.

Board member Kassie Ellis has suggested, in conjunction with Te Puke Florist and My Pharmacy, to place planter boxes and adequate seating in the area to add to the beautification of the area ''by introducing a design which is practical, shaded and gives a sense of ambience to a much-underutilised area''.

''The council doesn't seem to have the desire to shrink it or remove it,'' said chairman Richard Crawford.

One idea would be to replace the existing seating which could be used elsewhere, possibly near the Jubilee Park skatepark.

Councillor Grant Dally said it was a possibility that the council could still make changes to the area.

''I think we've moved on from there,'' says Richard.

Kassie said it was now a case of looking at what there was to work with to beautify the town centre.

Councillor Monique Lints suggested looking at the details at a workshop in January then going out to consult with the public in March.

***

The community board agreed to the installation of tactile surfaces on the Jellicoe St footpath to help guide sight-impaired people to the road crossing points.

While the estimated cost of $28,600 was questioned initially, when broken down across the six areas the surfaces would be installed, there was agreement that the installation should go ahead.

''I feel the estimated cost does seem excessive, but quite often projects come in under cost and I hope this one would come in under cost,'' said councillor Grant Dally.

Councillor Monique Lints also supported the work going ahead.

''The main aim is to make our community accessible for all members of the community so I am supportive of it,'' she said.