Bay of Plenty Times

Te Manawa ō Pāpāmoa school opens, where 'one size fits one'

4 minutes to read
Principal Shane Cunliffe with year 3 students Zoe, Grace, Kaiya, and Camila. Photo / Andrew Warner

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

Two-teacher classes, a school dog, a cafe in the library and multi-year classes are just a few of the ways the new Te Manawa ō Pāpāmoa primary school is doing things differently.

The school had

