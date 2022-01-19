Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw bringing a plate of biscuits for media after talks with the Labour Party leadership in October 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has said from the outset that the Greens are not required to govern the country.

Draw from that they have been given a couple of portfolios to keep the party in line.

So given that, when does the Green Party understand that it can revert to its roots and look after the environment, understand the importance of the nation's income strands before backing wholesale ill-thought ideological changes that the Labour Party seems to espouse as its modus operandi?

Keep out of social reform, traffic control and the like.

Keep the faith.

A D Kirby

Papamoa

Courtesy costs little

Kiri Gillespie makes some valid points in her editorial (Opinion, January 6) about driver behaviours that deserve more attention from the cops.

Here's a point that can be poo-pooed but I tend to find that drivers that do speed are actually paying more attention than those that don't bother doing the legal speed and hold up people who do want to go at least as fast as the speed limit.

These slow drivers need to have the rear-view mirror's function pointed out. They also need to be informed that courtesy costs little and won't add too much time to their trip.

The logic of Waka Kotahi is unexplainable. All the cheese cutter and Armco barriers must have cost many millions of dollars and most of them leave a question, in my mind anyway, as to who made the decision to put them in some of the places you find them.

If all the millions of dollars spent on those things were put into giving the road surfaces priority that would save people who can't drive from diving off the roads.

There will always be motor vehicle-related deaths.

See what this year brings. It hasn't started too well despite those barriers and speed reductions.

Rod Petterson

Rotorua

