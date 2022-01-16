Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty lifeguards on 'high alert' after Tonga volcano eruption and Cyclone Cody

6 minutes to read
Surf Lifesaving New Zealand's Allan Mundy warns people the sea will be too dangerous to enter after the Tongan eruption and Cyclone Cody. Photo / NZME

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

"Do not go into the water at all."

That's the message from Tauranga lifeguards who say swimming at the beach for the next couple of days will still be too dangerous.

A massive undersea volcanic

