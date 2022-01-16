Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Holidaymakers boost Bay of Plenty retail spending to $57.6m this holiday period

5 minutes to read
Tauranga Crossing CEO Lauren Riley said visits to the retail complex spiked. Photo / NZME

Tauranga Crossing CEO Lauren Riley said visits to the retail complex spiked. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times
By: and

Thanks to the summer weather, holidaymakers made sales go "gangbusters", however, experts say the rise of inflation makes spending appear more impressive than it really is.

Holiday spending in the Bay of Plenty was up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.