A Pāpāmoa home sold for more than $6 million. Photo / Supplied

A Pāpāmoa home sold for more than $6 million. Photo / Supplied

Demand for luxury property in Tauranga is running hot with a local real estate agency recording three "all-time record" sales so far this month.

The city recorded its biggest median house price drop in 30 years last month.

But director of Oliver Road Estate Agents, which specialises in luxury and lifestyle property, Cameron Winter said the company has sold three properties at "all-time records" in Pāpāmoa, Bethlehem and Welcome Bay this month.

Winter said a Pāpāmoa home sold for more than $6 million to a couple who spend time in Auckland and Bay of Plenty.

It was an "all-time record" sale price for an existing home in Pāpāmoa and Pāpāmoa Beach with the exception of a 6ha rural block, he said.

A property in Bethlehem sold for more than $3.8m to a local family and a Welcome Bay home sold for more than $3.3m to a family who recently moved to New Zealand, he said.

A property in Bethlehem sold for upwards of $3.8m. Photo / Supplied

Winter said the luxury market was performing in complete contrast to the low-to-mid-range market.

"We have experienced only a minor reduction in inquiry level and a slight change in urgency among buyers."

The Bay of Plenty Times reported Tauranga's median house price had the biggest fall since records began 30 years ago, dropping $59,000 in a month to $991,000.

Winter said prices remain strong with three of four sales in May going for their listed prices despite taking between 40 to 100 days to sell.

"If a luxury property hasn't sold in three weeks, that does not make it suddenly worth $1m less or unlikely to sell well.

"Our message to sellers is to keep calm, trust in the value of the property you are selling - providing it is marketed in the right places and to the right people - it will sell."

A Welcome Bay home sold for more than $3.3m. Photo / Supplied

Oliver Road Estate Agents also had properties in Ōhauiti and Whakamārama listed for sale above $4m.

Last month, richlister Sir Colin Giltrap's penthouse apartment in Mount Maunganui sold for $10.2 million.

The sale smashed the previous $9.525m record for a waterfront Mount home last July.