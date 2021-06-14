Tauranga Crossing Lifestyle Centre sells for $44 million

Tauranga Crossing's lifestyle centre has sold for $44 million. Photo / Bayleys / Supplied

Tauranga Crossing's lifestyle centre has sold to a "substantial" national private investment trust for $44 million.

The 11,600sq m retail complex was built in 2018 and is occupied by three tenants, Gilmours, Farmers and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bayleys' national commercial and industrial director Ryan Johnson said the sale generated "phenomenal interest" attracting 65 inquiries and 16 bids totalling $350 million-plus.

Johnson marketed the 2.5-hectare site on Taurikura Dr with Bayleys' executive director David Bayley in conjunction with Jo Stewart from the Bayleys Tauranga office.

"We initially just had the Gilmours property for sale but this spurred inquiry in the whole complex from institutional investors interested in bigger-scale, large-format retail opportunities," he said.

"So the offering was scaled up to include the option to bid for the adjoining buildings housing the other two tenants as well."

David Bayley said the property was bought by a substantial national private investment trust.

He said a significant attraction for investors was the quality of the leases and the strength of the property's location on a main thoroughfare connecting State Highway 36 and the massive Tauriko Business Estate, in one of Tauranga's fastest-growing suburbs.

Tauranga Crossing, which the Lifestyle Centre is part of, has more than 120 tenants, occupying more than 45,000sq m of lettable space, and close to 1800 car parks.

Other tenants include Pak'nSave, The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, H&M and Event Cinemas as well as independent retailers and food and beverage businesses.

The regional shopping centre is being developed in stages and is expected to have 70,000sq m of retail space on completion.

Johnson said large-format retail has been a star performer in the New Zealand commercial property market in the last 12 months.

It provided a total return (income return plus capital gain) of 22.4 per cent, according to the MSCI Property Council of NZ March 2021 quarter figures.

Bulk retail just pipped the industrial sector, which returned 21.8 per cent in the March 2021 year.

"The recent unexpected rise in consumer spending on hardware goods, homewares and electronics – in addition to staple spending on grocery items - has increased the attraction of large-format retail property," Johnson said.

"However longer term, it has been a resilient and consistent performer providing an average total return of around 11 per cent over the past 15 years, according to the MSCI index, which revalues a large portfolio of New Zealand commercial property on a quarterly basis."